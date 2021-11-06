Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $108.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

