Fractal Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $329,132.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.47 or 0.99745808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07196368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022443 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.