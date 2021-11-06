Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franchise Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,839,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.