Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target upped by Moffett Nathanson from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.
NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.75. 577,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
