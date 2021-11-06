Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target upped by Moffett Nathanson from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.75. 577,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

