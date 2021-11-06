FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. FRP had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.
Shares of FRP stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 14,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. FRP has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.