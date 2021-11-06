FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. FRP had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of FRP stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 14,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. FRP has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in FRP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

