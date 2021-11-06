FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

FTSI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. FTS International has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FTS International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of FTS International worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

