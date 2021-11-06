Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

