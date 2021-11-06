Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $358.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 345.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Full House Resorts worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.