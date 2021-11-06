FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.93) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.95). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

