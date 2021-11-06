FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Issued By B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.19 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.