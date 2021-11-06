FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Issued By William Blair

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.