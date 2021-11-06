FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CCBG stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $472.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 278.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

