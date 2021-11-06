FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Etsy, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $260.12 on Friday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.80. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.