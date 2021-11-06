FY2021 Earnings Forecast for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.55.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.