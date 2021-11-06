FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted by Analyst

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

