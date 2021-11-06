FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Reduced by Analyst

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $35.02 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

