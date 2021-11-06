FY2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $43.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $42.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.26 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,307.36. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Booking by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.