FY2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

