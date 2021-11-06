FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Decreased by Analyst

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

