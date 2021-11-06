FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Boosted by Analyst

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FFWM opened at $28.62 on Friday. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,396 shares of company stock worth $1,234,990. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

