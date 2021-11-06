FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Increased by Analyst

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.