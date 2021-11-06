FY2021 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.02). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 27,337.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,912 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

