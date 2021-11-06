FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Modine Manufacturing Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $581.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.