FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

