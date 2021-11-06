FY2022 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

