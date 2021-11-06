G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $24.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $663.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

