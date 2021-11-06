Galatasaray Fan Token Price Tops $7.18 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.19 million and $1.70 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $7.18 or 0.00011879 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

