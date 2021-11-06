Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.25. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 7,183 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

