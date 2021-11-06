Geeq Hits Market Cap of $14.76 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002379 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $158,158.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00253452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096833 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

