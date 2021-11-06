Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Reaches $148.18 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $148.18 million and $7.85 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 148,521,614 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

