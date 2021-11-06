Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,970. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

