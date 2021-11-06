Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.59 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Friday. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.19 and a 200-day moving average of $398.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

