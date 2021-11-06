Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,480,631 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 303.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,968,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after buying an additional 7,422,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 2,582,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

