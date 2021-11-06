Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 1,085.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,313 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Sun Country Airlines worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,707,755 shares of company stock worth $273,100,013 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.76 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.