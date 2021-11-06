Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) & GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Head-To-Head Survey

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Geospace Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -13.29% -8.27% -7.10% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Volatility & Risk

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.41 -$19.24 million N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Geospace Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Geospace Technologies and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

