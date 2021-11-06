GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 153.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 455,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 276,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71.

