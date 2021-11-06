GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118,135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 87,420 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 252,485 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 999,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

