GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47.

