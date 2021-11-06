GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

