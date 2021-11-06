GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

