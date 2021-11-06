GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

