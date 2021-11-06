GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$54.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

