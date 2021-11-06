GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.15.

NYSE:GFL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

