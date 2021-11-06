GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $8.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,341,986 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

