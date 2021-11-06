Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

