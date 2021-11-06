Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.12 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

GILD stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

