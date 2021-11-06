GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £79.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,437.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,413.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

