Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ABB were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

