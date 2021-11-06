Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $596,000 in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,666 shares of company stock worth $356,697. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

