Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $725,000 in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPARU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $202,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,008,000.

Shares of CPARU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

